Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $226,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock worth $2,476,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Shares of BMRN traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 980,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,395. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $94.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

