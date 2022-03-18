Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94,761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,375,000 after buying an additional 682,280 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.82. 365,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.30 and a 200 day moving average of $414.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

