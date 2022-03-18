Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,476,191. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

