Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 421 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,462. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

