Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 115,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,418 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,568,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,426. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

