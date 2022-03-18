Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $36,245.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,142 shares of company stock worth $2,027,797. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 440,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 184,866 shares in the last quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 329,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 181,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 832,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 174,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

