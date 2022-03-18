Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LIND. William Blair began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $95,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,142 shares of company stock worth $2,027,797. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

