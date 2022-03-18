Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $75.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LNC opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.01.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

