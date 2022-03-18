Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $6.75 on Friday. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.
LMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.