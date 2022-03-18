Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB opened at $6.75 on Friday. Limbach has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

LMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

