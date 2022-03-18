LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
LHCG traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,186. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
