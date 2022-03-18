LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

LHCG traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,186. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,550,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.