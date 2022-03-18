LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 20,164 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 5.0% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.87. 333,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,783,298. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

