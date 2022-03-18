LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 193 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.44. 67,809,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,434,760. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

