LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.15. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $84.66 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.