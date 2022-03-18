LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases Shares of 3,798 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.97. 552,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,032,052. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

