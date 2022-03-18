LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Purchases New Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $41.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,161.14. The company had a trading volume of 392,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,264. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,351.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2,362.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

