Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. A10 Networks comprises 3.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in A10 Networks by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. 7,698,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,206. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

