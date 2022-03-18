Lewis Capital Management LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,337. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

