Lewis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. Tesla accounts for about 1.7% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $33.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $905.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,549,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,135,412. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $902.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.25 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

