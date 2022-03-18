Lewis Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.10.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $12.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $284.49 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

