Lewis Capital Management LLC Invests $840,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16,262,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,928,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

