Lewis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. A10 Networks accounts for about 3.0% of Lewis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in A10 Networks by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 499,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 117,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ATEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,698,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,206. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $268,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,378 shares of company stock worth $838,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

