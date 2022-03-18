Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.26. 547,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$312.26 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$1.30.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

