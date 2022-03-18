Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Price Target Cut to €100.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €100.00 ($109.89) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $98.10 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.55.

Lenzing AG engages in the production and marketing of botanic cellulose fibers. It operates through the following segments: Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other. The Fibers segment manufactures botanic cellulose fibers and markets them under the brands TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING. The Lenzing Tenchnik segment operates in the field of mechanical and plant engineering and offers engineering services.

