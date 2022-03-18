Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Hits $566,022.03

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $566,022.03 and $261.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.32 or 0.06913226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,457.36 or 1.00271939 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,386.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00036867 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

