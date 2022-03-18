Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.77 and last traded at 0.80. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.93.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.72 and its 200 day moving average is 0.61.
About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)
