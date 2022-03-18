Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 0.77 and last traded at 0.80. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 0.72 and its 200 day moving average is 0.61.

About Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

