Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.94) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGGNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 335 ($4.36) to GBX 320 ($4.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.