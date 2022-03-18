Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Marcelo Cardoso Sells 37,779 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.52 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 63,456 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

