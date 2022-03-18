Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Marcelo Cardoso Sells 37,779 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.52 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.
