Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.10 Million

Brokerages expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) to announce $146.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $115.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $605.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $608.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $688.43 million, with estimates ranging from $681.80 million to $692.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

LSCC traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.41. 5,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,921. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18.

In related news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $78,981.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,398 shares of company stock worth $20,518,235 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $111,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

