Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $15.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.