Larry Robbins Purchases 500,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) Director Larry Robbins bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.54. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

