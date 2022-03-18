Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $582,448.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 153.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

LNTH stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.