Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

LE stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

