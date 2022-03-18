Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
LE stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after buying an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.
Lands’ End Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
