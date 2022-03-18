Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $14.27. Lands’ End shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 2,939 shares.
The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on LE shares. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
