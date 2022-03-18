Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$40.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$33.33 and a 12-month high of C$51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.15%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

