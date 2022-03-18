Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 26.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $274.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

