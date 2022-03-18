L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.20 on Thursday. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.62 million, a PE ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

