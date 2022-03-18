Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 20,653 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,653 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.