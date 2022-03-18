Kurt A. Gustafson Sells 20,653 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 20,653 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $14,457.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,860,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 227,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,009.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

