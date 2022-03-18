KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Upgraded to Buy by Baader Bank

Baader Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KS Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of KPLUY opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

