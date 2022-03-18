K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.03 ($19.81).

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €25.59 ($28.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 52 week high of €24.75 ($27.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

