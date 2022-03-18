Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of DNUT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.