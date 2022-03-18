Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.
Shares of DNUT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
DNUT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.
In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
