KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $1,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $2,469,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 187.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James upped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

NYSE:KREF opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 465.17 and a quick ratio of 465.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.18%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

