Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%.

KIRK traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,899. The company has a market cap of $150.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. Kirkland’s has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $34.45.

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 58.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

