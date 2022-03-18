Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Short Interest Up 18.5% in February

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

In related news, insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,594,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 226,700 shares of company stock worth $2,238,635. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 172,674 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after buying an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,028,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Novo Holdings A S raised its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

NASDAQ KNTE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,894. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.