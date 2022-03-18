Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.63.

KMB stock opened at $121.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

