Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,923,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
