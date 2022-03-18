KeyCorp Weighs in on Commercial Metals’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

NYSE:CMC opened at $40.25 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.