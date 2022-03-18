Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $80.00 target price on the stock.

u-blox stock opened at $67.85 on Monday. u-blox has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $79.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.84.

Get u-blox alerts:

About u-blox (Get Rating)

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.