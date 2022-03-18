KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

KB Home stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KB Home by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

