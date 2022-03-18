KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KB stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 785,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,970,000 after purchasing an additional 178,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 761,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

