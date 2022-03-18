Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $14.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
About Katapult (Get Rating)
Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.
